LISBON — Tables have been added as part of the transformation of a small section of Main Street into Moxie Plaza.

Main Street has been closed to vehicles from the intersection at Route 196 to a small access road just before the Lisbon Post Office building. The space will be open for outdoor dining and community gatherings through Labor Day.

Brett Richardson, Lisbon’s Economic and Community Development director, said in June that travelers will be rerouted around the closure via a short detour on School Street, which will allow the public to “visit all Main Street businesses, deliveries of supplies and materials will continue unchanged, and impacts to downtown parking will be minimal.”

Richardson said the pedestrian space on Main Street will offer “opportunities for daytime ‘pop-up markets’ where local vendors can promote their goods and services.

Sun Journal Staff Writer Matt Daigle contributed to this report.

