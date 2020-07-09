LEWISTON – Laurel Ann Allen, 77, of Lewiston, known as “Lolly” to her many friends and family, died very unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, July 7, 2020 at Central Maine Medical Center. The daughter of Manuel and Violette Levasseur Teixeira, she was born in New Bedford, Mass. on July 24, 1942. The family moved to Lewiston in 1954 where she continued her education graduating from Lewiston High School with class of 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963 she married James G. Allen at St. Joseph’s church in Lewiston. This coming August they would have celebrated 57 happy years. Together they had two wonderful children, Jeffrey S. Allen and Kimberly A. Allen (Romano) and four grandchildren Courtney P. Allen, Kayla R. Allen, Austin J. Romano and Tyler A. Romano. She adored her children and grandchildren and loved seeing them as often as possible. Lolly retired after a long and enjoyable career as a preschool teacher from Temple Shalom Preschool in 2005 with the last several years serving as director. She began her career at the Jewish Community Center on College Street here in Lewiston. During her career she was very involved with early childhood organizations especially NAEYC where she served as the local chapters officer. When first married, Lolly and Jim were involved with the JAYCEE, in the town they lived early on. A civic organization that they both enjoyed. Lolly served in various positions ending as the chapter’s president and both traveled to various functions having great times together. Upon her retirement in 2005, she and Jim traveled taking cruises with friends and spending time in Florida as well. Being snowbirds they enjoyed spending a few months each year in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. where Lolly and Jim loved walking on the beach. She was a lover of reading…accumulating quite a library of books. When home in Maine, Lolly enjoyed her many flowers and tending to them daily. However, her biggest enjoyments were the times she spent with her family….A member of Holy Family Church, Prince of Peace Parish, she is survived by her husband, Jim of Lewiston; and her two children, Jeff (Angela) of Lewiston and Kim (Ricky) of Poland Spring; her four grandchildren, Courtney and Kayla (and their mom, Sandy Allen) Austin and Tyler; her two brothers, Andre Teixeira (Joan), and Daniel Teixeira; and many, many nieces and nephews that she thought so very much of. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brothers, Alfred, Leonard, and Ronald Teixeira. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic restrictions, a private visitation for Lolly’s immediate family only will be held on Saturday, July 11, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Albert and Burpee Funeral Home. We ask that you please call the funeral home and register in advance, 207-782-7201. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the funeral home if needed. A public celebration of Lolly’s life to be announced at a later date. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com. Albert and Burpee Funeral Home, (207) 782-7201. The family asks that instead of flowers, a donation to your favorite charity be made in her memory.

