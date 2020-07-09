Scarborough police have identified the driver who was killed when a car hit a tree on Highland Avenue on Thursday morning as Ethan Tucker, 18, of South Portland.

The single-car crash happened around 6:15 a.m. at 114 Highland Ave. Scarborough police and the Gorham Police Department reconstruction team spent the day investigating and notifying relatives.

Late Thursday night, Scarborough police confirmed that Tucker was alone in the vehicle when it struck a tree. He died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

