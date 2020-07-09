WORCESTER, MA — Lily Pillsbury, of Naples, received a degree from Clark University on Sunday, May 24. Pillsbury graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in International Development and Social Change.

Clark conferred 465 bachelor’s degrees, 379 master’s degrees, and 39 doctoral degrees during the University’s 116th Commencement; the virtual ceremony featured musical performances, video montages, and messages of congratulations, pride, and encouragement that were livestreamed on Clark’s website and on Facebook Live. (No on-campus public event was held this year in accordance with safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.) Clark administrators delivered speeches live from five podiums set up on the Clark University campus, arranged to adhere to social distancing requirements; the ceremony also included two prerecorded student addresses.

President David Angel requested a moment of silence and reflection for the more than 300,000 people worldwide who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

In his remarks, President Angel told the graduates, “We dedicate this ceremony to you, our graduating students. We do so with joy in our hearts, a sense of awe for all you have accomplished during your time at Clark, and a passionate belief in the lives of purpose, curiosity, love, and continued growth that lie ahead for each and every one of you.”

Angel emphasized that while Clark has long been fertile ground for individual aspirations and achievements, it’s as a community that the University thrives. “[Clark is] a community of courageous thinkers and resilient doers, a community that seeks unabashedly to change the world for the better, and to be a place of purpose guided by values of equity, justice, compassion, rigor, and excellence. Clark graduates throughout the decades have made a difference, and we are proud and excited to welcome you to this distinguished alumni community.”

President Angel is retiring after a 33-year career at Clark, 10 of those years as president. Angel said when time is right and it is safe to do so, he and his wife Jocelyne will return to campus to join them for a “celebration under the stars that all of you so richly deserve.”

Highlights from Clark’s 116th Commencement ceremony are available online at https://www.clarku.edu/commencement/videos-of-ceremony/

