Charges

Lewiston

• Dustin Miner, 34, of 136 Horton St., on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest, 12:42 a.m. Thursday, at that address.

• Nicole Simond, 36, of 580 Pleasant St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 a.m. Thursday, on Pleasant Street.

Androscoggin County

• Michael Francis, 35, of Brockton, Mass., arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 p.m. Thursday, on Canal Street, Lewiston.

