Charges
Lewiston
• Dustin Miner, 34, of 136 Horton St., on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest, 12:42 a.m. Thursday, at that address.
• Nicole Simond, 36, of 580 Pleasant St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 a.m. Thursday, on Pleasant Street.
Androscoggin County
• Michael Francis, 35, of Brockton, Mass., arrested by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 1 p.m. Thursday, on Canal Street, Lewiston.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Rangeley Highlander
2020 Schedule of Arts Events
-
The Rangeley Highlander
BL&T Book of the Month Club
-
Opinion
Carlton Beckett: Vote ‘yes’ on RSU 16 budget
-
Opinion
Dave Griffiths: Media thrive on conflict
-
Opinion
Neil Berry: Vote ‘no’ on RSU 5 budget