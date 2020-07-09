LEWISTON — The Public Theatre is offering pay-what-you-can virtual theater classes for children ages 9-12 and 13-17.

The Public Theatre’s newest program, Virtual PLAYground, puts FUN in learning the fundamentals of theater. Taught on ZOOM by a staff of theater professionals, Virtual PLAYground provides a fun and challenging experience along with a nurturing environment to help children feel comfortable and confident while expressing themselves through acting, improvisation, writing, singing/voice and dance/movement.

Session 1 is Tuesday, July 21, entitled “Ignite your Imagination!” Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1 p.m.

Session 2 is Tuesday, July 28, entitled “A Musical Theatre (dance) Intensive!” Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1 p.m.

Session 3 is Tuesday, Aug. 4, entitled “Creating Cool Characters.” Class for ages 9-12 will be held from 10-10:45 a.m. Class for ages 13-17 will be held from 12-1 p.m.

Workshops can be taken individually or as a series. All students will need access to the internet, with audio and video capabilities. All classes have a limited enrollment.

For additional details or questions email [email protected] or call 207-782-2211. To sign up and secure a spot visit: thepublictheatre.org.

Note: By actively participating in these classes, participants agree for their voice and image to be recorded and included on The Public Theatre’s website after the class has ended.

