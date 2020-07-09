To the Editor:

For the past 12 years, I have served on the Bethel Board of Assessors, which deals with real estate taxes and appraisal values in the town of Bethel. The board is made up of five elected citizens. There are currently two seats open for re-election, one of which is mine. I am running for re-election as a write-in candidate and I ask for your support on July 14. Thank you.

Robert L. Blake

Bethel

« Previous

Next »

filed under: