DEAR SUN SPOTS: I need your help and think your column reaches more people than my little Facebook group so I’m reaching out to you as well. Friday night, July 3, I went to Walmart with all my SD memory cards to print some photos. I had six or seven cards in a small black mesh pouch with a zipper and I lost them. I have searched everywhere. I called Walmart, returned there, and asked in each department even though the service desk said they would have anything that had been found and turned in. I checked the parking lot, too. I’m so depressed and so hoping someone found them.

I’m hoping by some miracle that someone found them. I just don’t understand what could have happened because I never even took the pouch out of my purse. When I got to the photo area, the computers were all down for service so I couldn’t print the photos I wanted. While a lot of the pictures might be in my computer, I can’t say they all are. I’m devastated. Please call 333-0360 if you have found them. My fingers are crossed they have been found by someone.

I love Sun Spots and thank you for your help! — Connie, no town

ANSWER: I’m so sorry you lost these precious photos, Connie! You sound heart-broken and I don’t blame you. I have my fingers crossed for you, too.

One note for Sun Spots writers: When you write in asking for help looking for items that have been lost, it helps to be as specific as possible. In this case, I wonder which Walmart store Connie was shopping at when she lost her SD cards. It would help readers narrow it down if they want to help look for them, especially since we have several Walmart stores in our coverage area.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Everyone has been stuck in their homes for a few months now thanks to COVID-19, and perhaps people have been using some of their time to review their old papers, documents and photos. You may have discovered that you have a veteran in your family or among your friends who would be entitled to have their names inscribed on our next Monument #33 to be unveiled on Memorial Day Weekend 2021 (Saturday at 10 am) in Lewiston.

We have approximately 75 names already and have to reach our goal of 216 names total (four columns of 54) before we can have the monument inscribed.

The climate right now in our country is not very conducive to honoring our country or veterans who have sacrificed so much for us all. However, the A-7 Fighter plane at our park is in the process of being painted in camouflage colors as it was in Vietnam.

Any person who has served in the military, is presently serving, or has retired and served honorably and has ties to Maine is eligible to have their name inscribed on one of our monuments. All that is needed is proof of service such as copies of Honorable Discharge papers, DD214, a photo in uniform, or pictures of military markers, obituaries, dog tags, military citations, etc.

You can get an application by going to the Lewiston (lewistonmaine.gov) or Auburn (auburnmaine.gov) websites. Enter “Veteran” in the search box and it will direct you to a page with all the applications and pertinent facts about the Veterans Memorial Park. You can also contact Norm Cote at 782-1725 or email him at [email protected] .

Thanks again, Ms. Sun Spots, for all your help over the years in honoring our veterans. — Normand, Treasurer, L/A Veterans Council, Lewiston

