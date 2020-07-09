LEWISTON — The Salvation Army stores are now open in Portland, Lewiston, Raymond and Brunswick. The stores were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but are now ready to welcome shoppers with bargain-priced clothing, household items, electronics, books, toys, furniture and collectibles.

The stores employ more than 50 people. Donations from the community provide assistance for people who are struggling with alcohol, drugs and other life issues. The revenues from the family stores support the Rehabilitation Center,which offers free services, with sales from the family thrift stores being its sole source of funding. The rehabilitation center has remained open throughout the pandemic without its usual funding.

Tax receipts will be provided for donations received during store hours 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. After-hours clothing donations can be dropped in the bins in the parking lot. For more information, go to http://www.salvationarmyusa.org.

