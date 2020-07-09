HARRISON — Saturday, July 18, Scribner’s Mill, its shingle mill, blacksmith shop, barn, & ice house will be open for tours from 1 – 4 of this 19th century family owned industrial site. In the mill, visitors learn how logs were cut at the mill from 1847 to 1884. Due the Covid 19, the Scribner homestead will not be open; however, a guided tour will be offered of the barn and ice house, with its interesting exhibits. Our blacksmith Lucas Damen and his apprentice will be at the wooden forge demonstrating their blacksmithing skills.

The book “Scribner’s Mil”, that tells the story of its beginnings, the families, and those who worked at the mill will be available for purchase. A $5 donation for each adult is requested. Check our website scribnersmill.org for more information about the mill.

Scribner’s Mill is found south of Bolsters Mills on Jesse Mill Rd. crossing over the Crooked River Bridge into the Town of Harrison, the mill is on the left. From Routes 35 or 117, follow the Maine State Directional signs found at Carsley or Maple Ridge Roads respectively. For those following their GPS from Rte. 121, continue on Bolsters Mills Rd. to Jesse Mill Rd. instead of turning onto the Tamworth Rd. Masks and safe distancing are required.

The mill will be open Aug 1 & 15 and Sept. 7. The “Back to the Past at Scribner’s Mill” celebration planned for September has been cancelled.

