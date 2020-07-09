Thursday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Shady Rays 200, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: The Money Team (TmT) vs. Herd That, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete, Round of 16, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
BOXING
8 p.m. — ESPN: Top Rank: Jerry Forrest vs. Carlos Takam (Heavyweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
GOLF
3 p.m. — GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN2: LG at Doosan
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. — FS1: NRL: Sydney at North Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, Group A, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Tottenham at Bournemouth
1:25 p.m. — ESPN2: Serie A: Udinese at SPAL
3:10 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
8 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
Noon — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship, Round Robin
TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m. — NBCSN: IAAF Diamond League: The Inspiration Games (taped)
Early Friday
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. — FS1: AFL: Hawthorn at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. — ESPN2: Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. — ESPN: NC at LG
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Moxie Plaza take shape in Lisbon
-
Uncategorized
New trail system for ATV riders
-
The Bethel Citizen
Candidates field questions at forum
-
Uncategorized
Speeding traffic on Route 2 discussed
-
Advertiser Democrat
Thompson Lake dam continues to frustrate as repairs authorized