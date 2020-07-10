Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, please visit rangeleyarts.org to check on final scheduling of all events.

All events at the RFA Lakeside Theater unless noted

Jul 10 Artists Reception: Rangeley Angling Arts Show, 5:30-7 PM, presented by the Rangeley Region Sport Shop as part of their 75th Anniversary. At the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through July 26.

Jul 15 RFA Street Dance, 6:30-10 PM, featuring JoJo & the Bro’s, Lakeside Park, Donations Accepted

Jul 15 Indie Film Night: “First Cow” 5 & 8 PM

Jul 31 Sonja Johnson: Reflections on Existence, Reception: 5:30-7 PM, Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through August 18

Aug 4 RFA Home Tour & Taste of Rangeley, 12:30 PM, $25.

Aug 5 Indie Film Night: Oscar Nominated Shorts 5 & 8 PM

Aug 6 Art in August, 10 AM-4 PM, Oquossoc Park in downtown Oquossoc FREE

Aug 11-14 Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette, 2 ½ days instruction for $250

Aug 12 Indie Film Night: “Fantastic Fungi” 5 & 8 PM

Aug 21 David Tibbetts: Old Barns, Moose & More, Reception: 5-6:30 PM, Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through September 8

Aug 26 Indie Film Night: “The Climb” 5 & 8 PM

Aug 27 Bob Marley – Maine Comedian – Two Shows: 6:30 and 8:30 PM, tix at bmarley.com

Sep 2 Indie Film Night: “Being Dead” 5 & 8 PM

Sep 4 MOFF – Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 PM – part of the Trail Town Festival

Sep 5 Sandy River Ramblers, 7 PM, $20/$10 youth

Sep 12 Western Mountain Photography Show, Reception: 5:30-7 PM, Exhibit continues through Oct 11

« Previous