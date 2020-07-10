Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, please visit rangeleyarts.org to check on final scheduling of all events.

All events at the RFA Lakeside Theater unless noted

Jul 10           Artists Reception: Rangeley Angling Arts Show, 5:30-7 PM, presented by the Rangeley Region Sport Shop as part of their 75th Anniversary. At the Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through July 26.

Jul 15           RFA Street Dance, 6:30-10 PM, featuring JoJo & the Bro’s, Lakeside Park, Donations Accepted

Jul 15           Indie Film Night: “First Cow”  5 & 8 PM

Jul 31           Sonja Johnson: Reflections on Existence, Reception: 5:30-7 PM, Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through August 18

Aug 4          RFA Home Tour & Taste of Rangeley, 12:30 PM, $25.

Aug 5          Indie Film Night: Oscar Nominated Shorts  5 & 8 PM

Aug 6          Art in August, 10 AM-4 PM, Oquossoc Park in downtown Oquossoc  FREE

Aug 11-14    Plein Air Watercolor Workshop with Michael Vermette, 2 ½ days instruction for $250

Aug 12        Indie Film Night: “Fantastic Fungi”  5 & 8 PM

Aug 21        David Tibbetts: Old Barns, Moose & More, Reception: 5-6:30 PM, Lakeside Contemporary Art Gallery, Exhibit continues through September 8

Aug 26        Indie Film Night: “The Climb”  5 & 8 PM

Aug 27        Bob Marley – Maine Comedian – Two Shows: 6:30 and 8:30 PM, tix at bmarley.com

Sep 2           Indie Film Night: “Being Dead”  5 & 8 PM

Sep 4           MOFF – Maine Outdoor Film Festival, 7 PM – part of the Trail Town Festival

Sep 5           Sandy River Ramblers, 7 PM, $20/$10 youth

Sep 12         Western Mountain Photography Show, Reception: 5:30-7 PM, Exhibit continues through Oct 11

 

