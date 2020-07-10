On July 14, the voters of RSU 16 (Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland) will vote on the proposed school budget. I hope others will join me in voting “yes.”

School funding is needed, more now than ever.The safety and education of all of the students must be maintained. The schools have done well these past five months. Residents should give them the money to continue their fine work.

Carl Beckett, Mechanic Falls

« Previous