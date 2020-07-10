The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Annual Street Dance featuring JoJo and the Bro’s at Lakeside Park in Rangeley on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6:30 – 10 PM. The event is co-sponsored by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro.
The Street Dance is an open-air rock concert that’s perfect for the whole family. The venue has been moved from Pond Street to Lakeside Park where there will be more space to accommodate social distancing. Mask will be worn and hand-sanitizer will be provided. There will be an opening set by Mike Blythe and Friends, featuring their original songs and covers.
The event is free to the public; your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Nation / World
CDC walks a tightrope as pandemic meets politics
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Nature Photography with Nick Leadley: Listening is Key
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Nature Photography with Nick Leadley: Listening is Key
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Tennis Anyone?
-
Connections
Community Briefs to run July 10