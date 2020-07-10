The Rangeley Friends of the Arts presents the Annual Street Dance featuring JoJo and the Bro’s at Lakeside Park in Rangeley on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6:30 – 10 PM. The event is co-sponsored by Ecopelagicon and Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro.

The Street Dance is an open-air rock concert that’s perfect for the whole family. The venue has been moved from Pond Street to Lakeside Park where there will be more space to accommodate social distancing. Mask will be worn and hand-sanitizer will be provided. There will be an opening set by Mike Blythe and Friends, featuring their original songs and covers.

The event is free to the public; your at-will donations are gratefully accepted. The RFA is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation “Bringing the Arts to Life” in the Rangeley Lakes Region. For their complete schedule of events, visit www.rangeleyarts.org.

