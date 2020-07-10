FARMINGTON — Farmington Rotary celebrated its many accomplishments last week and transitioned its presidents at a socially distanced annual meeting. Sue Pratt was recognized for her significant accomplishments for all she has done for the Farmington Rotary in her 18-month tenure as president. Charlie Rodrigue, is the new Farmington Rotary president and is establishing his goals for the year at the next Rotary meeting, which is held by Zoom each week. The next meeting is Thursday, July 11 at 7am . All are welcome to join. For the link you may email [email protected]

The Farmington Rotary Club is growing. New club members include Derek Hayes, Franklin Savings Bank; Kym Recco, Tom’s of Maine; Trampas Hutches, Franklin Community Health Network; and Linda Beck, University of Maine Farmington.

While the Farmington Fourth of July parade was canceled due to COVID-19, Independence Day festivities sponsored by Rotary continued. Rotary partnered with the Farmington Downtown Association to sponsor a window decorating contest. 15 businesses participated and cash prizes were awarded to the top three businesses. Reny’s claimed first place honor; Mixed Up was second; and third place was Country Primitives. Rounding out the top five were County Seat Realty and Vera’s Iron and Vine. Children were also invited to paint windows downtown in the spirit of the Fourth of July.

