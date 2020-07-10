AUBURN — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Deb Brackett to work out of its Auburn location.
Brackett grew up in Auburn and graduated from Hebron Academy. She attended the University of Southern Maine, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and then working in clinical settings for six years. After her children were born, she became certified to teach in their Montessori classroom and continued to teach until she decided to become a real estate agent in 2014.
She currently resides in Auburn with her husband, Bryan.
