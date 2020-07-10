The Rangeley Friends of the Arts has brightened the downtown area for all to enjoy with their Community Art Project. Over 35 entries are on display in the walkway between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame on Main Street.

You are invited to vote for your favorite in three categories: “Happiest,” “The One I Would Buy If I Could” and “Best Overall.” Each Ballot costs $1 and will be split 50/50 between the winners and the RFA. Proceeds support the cost of materials and the programs of the RFA.

All ages were welcome to take part in the Community Art Project. The RFA provided anyone interested in participating with a 24″ x 24″ board to decorate with paints or other media with each square expressing their idea of happiness.

Stop by the RFA Lakeside Theater between 10 AM and 2 PM, Mondays through Saturdays, to view the display and cast your ballot. Only one vote per ballot; Vote early and vote often… and thank you for your support.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.

