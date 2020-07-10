Rangeley Public Library reopened to the public at the beginning of June. Like all public buildings, we have had to implement new safety procedures such as requiring face coverings and asking people to social distance while in the building. We also disinfect frequently-touched surfaces throughout the day and we send returned materials to the basement to quarantine for a few days prior to returning them to the shelves. But, other than that, the Rangeley Public Library is the same place you have come to know and love! We have plenty of interesting and informative books for all ages, as well as DVDs, audio books, magazines, and more. With the need to social distance, we have opened up only a few of our public computers, but generally there is one available for use, and our WiFi is on at all hours of the day and night for people to access with their own devices.

While there is no summer reading program this year, we encourage the kids to come in often and take lots of fun books to read at home. Also, next time you go to the Rangeley Town Park, take a few minutes to read the current Storywalk book which starts at the top of the handicap access ramp and follows the path down to the boat launch end of the park. At the end of the story, you will find a container with story-related activities to do at home. There will be a new story every couple of weeks, so make sure to return often!