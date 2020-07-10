Temperature
Maximum: 87° Date: 6/20
Minimum: 29° Date: 6/4
Average True Temp: 53.8°
Precipitation
Total for month: 3.251″
Greatest: 1.58″ Date: 6/30
Daily Average: 0.1276
Year to Date: 19.269“
Snow
Total: 0”
Snow on the Ground First Day: .0”
Snow on the Ground Last Day: 0
Season to Date: 99.87″
Wind
Peak: 31 Date: 6/1
Average Peak 20.3 mph
Barometric Pressure
High: 30.25 Date 6/16
Low: 29.6 Date: 6/24
Wind Chill
Min: 20 Date: 6/1
Event Dates
Lightning 6/28
Frost 6/1 & 2
Data is recorded/taken from Pump Station #2 located @ or near the highway garage #29 Robbins Avenue and Chick Hill.
