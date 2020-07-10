DEAR SUN SPOTS: My Hammond organ needs help and probably a new speaker. The repair and parts people are in Chicago. I’m hoping someone a bit closer can rescue me and bring back the music. Thanks for being our helpful hero! — Anne, Auburn

ANSWER: In the Rolodex I have Nick Orso Organ Service in Portland, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (nickorsoorganservice.com, 774-2702, [email protected]).

Starbird Music (starbirdmusic.com), also in Portland, may be able to help you find someone as well. You can reach them at [email protected], 775-2733, or 828-0888.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks to Jacqueline Field, author, and Rachel Desgrosseilier, Museum LA director, for producing Textiles & Design: Bates Mill 1930-1990. It’s an interesting and informative book containing thirteen chapters that detail the history of famous fabrics with 200 illustrations, over 150 of them in color. Reading this book brought back so many memories with employees in so many departments. I tip my hat to all the workers that made it possible for Bates Mill to be a legend and the best bedspread maker of the world! — Roland, Turner

ANSWER: Textiles & Design is available at the Museum L/A Gift Shop. For more information, call 333-3881 or email [email protected]. You can also read more about the book at museumia.org.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I get a phone book? They used to deliver them, but don’t anymore. Your help would be greatly appreciated. — Cathy, Lewiston

ANSWER: If you have an old directory, check out the page that has the publishing information and contact the company through that number or address. You can request a free phone directory from Consolidated Communications at 1-877-243-8339.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Where can I find the games pages in the paper? I can’t find them. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Sudoku resides on the classified page. The crossword is on the Comix page. This is reflected in the A1 index, but they’re also static pages and in the same place in the paper every day.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I can’t find Minute Tapioca anywhere. I tried the website on the box, but it wasn’t very helpful. Is this just another COVID-19 shortage? — No name, no town

ANSWER: You could very well be right. If you are looking for this product to thicken puddings and pie filling, an equal amount of cornstarch gives similar results. Another idea is to try a health food store to see if they have a different brand or are able to sell tapioca granules in bulk. Amazon also sells this product, touted as “quick-cooking” so I’m assuming it’s a similar product to Minute Tapioca.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: You are so helpful. I listen to the radio a lot and there is a song called “Dancing with a Stranger,” by Sam Smith. I was wondering who the lady is who sings with him.

Also, is Sun Spots in the Monday digital edition? I don’t have access to that. — Christine, Lewiston

ANSWER: Normani Kordei Hamilton, an X-Factor alum, sings with Sam Smith in this song.

And Sun Spots is published Monday-Friday, except for Christmas Day when everyone at the Sun Journal takes a holiday!

