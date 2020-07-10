Unlike many school districts this year, RSU 5 — Durham, Freeport and Pownal — is asking for a large spending increase. The budget calls for $792,000 in more taxes and spending increases beyond that by using one-time funding such as the CARES Act borrowed from future generations.

While RSU 5 has expanded its footprint during the past decade, Durham taxes have increased 5-10% a year, with school spending amounting to 73% of the budget.

School committee members virtually shrugged their shoulders when I pointed out townspeople are in the middle of financial crisis — people out of work, the region’s largest taxpayer loosing significant income and an obvious revenue disaster coming to Augusta.

I urge the voters of RSU 5 to vote “no” for the budget proposal on July 14. Now is not the time to increase spending.

Neil Berry, Durham

