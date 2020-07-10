ANDOVER – Eda M. Perkins, L.P.N., 98, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Windsor.Eda was born Feb. 26, 1922 in Andover, the daughter of Harry and Eva (Ratcliffe) Roberts. She graduated from Andover High School class of 1939 and Waterville School of Practical Nursing class of 1962 with her degree as an L.P.N.Eda worked as an L.P.N at the Rumford Community Hospital for over 30 years until retirement in 1993. She was a member of the Andover Congregational Church and the Andover Historical Society.She was married in Rumford on May 7, 1941 to Merton W. Perkins who died March 20, 2001 and had one daughter, Avis H. Simmons who died in 1987. Eda had two siblings who predeceased her, sister Helene and brother Maynard; as well as her best friend, Ethelene Merrill. Nana’s prayers have been answered and she is coming to see you all. She missed reminiscing about the old days and outlived many. She loved being a nurse, Andover, and Avis! Eda was not a traveler but wherever Avis was, she came to visit. Her travels included Hawaii, Missouri, California, Massachusetts, and Virginia to visit her daughter and family.Survivors include two granddaughters, Sheryl Hoisington and husband Michael of Epsom, N.H., and Linda Farwell-Simmons and husband Scott of Windsor; four great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Nicholas, Kyle and Quinn; son-in-law, Leon Simmons of Ocala, Fla.; her nephew, Howard Perkins and wife Barbie of Lilliwaup, Wash. (who were awfully good to her!)Nana was noted for walking two miles a day, reading westerns, making fudge, mowing her lawn, and shoveling snow up to 2018, until she said it wasn’t fun anymore!Eda had been a lifelong resident of Andover, and she received The Boston Post Cane in 2017. While Eda was in Windsor, she loved looking at her granddaughter’s flower garden and watching birds. Gardens were too much work for her but brought back special memories of her grandmother’s garden. In Eda’s honor, please plant a flower or put up a bird feeder and drink some hot, hot tea in remembrance.Friends are invited to sign the family guestbook and share their thoughts, condolences and fond memories online at http://www.meaderandson.comAt her request, there are no services. Arrangements are under the care of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, P.O. Box 537, Rumford, ME 04276. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to theAndover Historical Societyc/o Trudy AkersP.O. Box 293Andover, ME 04216 orAndover Congregational ChurchP.O. Box 249,Andover, ME 04216in her memory.

