ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Jerry or “Pep” passed away in Florida at our winter place on May 17, 2020.He was born on May 24, 1932 to Gerald Sr. and Beatrice Richards in Jay.He and Helen Pepin were married on Sept. 17, 1954 and enjoyed 65 plus years of country music shows, dancing, card and game playing and family activities. He had a lifelong interest in sports, especially hunting, baseball and basketball. He played “town team” ball, coached Little League and was a staunch Red Sox and Patriots fan. He enjoyed his family and was very fond of grandchildren.He worked for 27 years at AC Lawrence in South Paris and after they closed, worked as a painter both in Maine and then in Florida.He was predeceased by a son, Ricky; his parents; and sister, Barbara Mangels, who passed on just 11 days before him.He is survived by wife Helen; sons, Stephen (Karen) of Ft. Myers, Fla. and Douglas (Edie) of Buckfield; grandchildren, Jamie, Corrie, Kaitlin, Stacy and Jeffrey; and six great-grandchildren; siblings, Elaine Pepin, Brenda Grondin and Betty Campbell.May Peace be with him.Services to be announced.

