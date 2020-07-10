SABATTUS – Rodney Gagnon passed away June 29, 2020, with his family by his side, after a valiant battle with cancer.Born to Doris and Roland Gagnon on May 8, 1961, Rodney graduated from Lisbon High School in 1979. On July 2, 1989 he married Suzanne (Merrill) Gagnon.Rodney served the local community by choosing a career in law enforcement. He graduated the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 1986 and went on to serve with the Lewiston and Sabattus Police Departments before moving on to The Androscoggin County Sherriff’s Department where he served as a patrol sergeant for many years and was also instrumental in creating and setting up their dive team.After the sherriff’s department he moved on to Bowdoin College where he served as a campus security officer for 10 years.At the time of his passing, Rodney worked for LL Bean in their corporate security department.Rodney also served on the Fryberg Fair Police Department for 20-plus years and enjoyed spending time with his fair family each year.Rodney had an indescribable love for the outdoors, he was a registered Maine Guide and spent much of his free time hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He guided bear hunting trips for the better part of his adult life, catering to many prestigious clients from all over the country, but most of all he loved to ride his Harley Davidson Motorcycle. He was incredibly involved in the local biker community and looked forward to attending Bike Week in Daytona, Fla. every year.He is survived by his wife, Suzanne (Merrill) Gagnon; his son, Daniel Gagnon and his wife Melanie; his grandson, Carter Gagnon; his brother, Nelson Gagnon and his wife Lisa, his two sisters, Sally Hewett and her husband Howard, Kim Totten and her husband Brad.He was predeceased by his parents, Roland and Doris; and his brother, Michael Gagnon who passed away in 1995.At Rodneys request, there will be no services, however a celebration of life will be held at later date. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

