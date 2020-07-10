LEWISTON – Roger J. Torres of Louise Street in Auburn passed away after a long battle with several illnesses on Monday July 6, 2020. He was born in Cambridge, Mass. on Nov. 4, 1944, the son of the late Serafim and Mary Torres. He grew up in Sommerville, Mass. In his adult life he joined the Marine Corp and always defined himself as a Marine. When he got out he came to Lewiston where he met his wife, Diane Torres. They got married on Sept. 2, 1967 and celebrated their 50th anniversary before she passed. He was a member of the Marine Corp League in Lewiston. As a trade he was a carpenter, worked for other before starting his own business. In his last 15 years of working he was with Androscoggin Head Start and childcare in charge of maintenance. As a hobby, he was involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts for both of his kids. He enjoyed camping and outdoor activities.He is survived by his two children, Michelle Miller and her husband John of Auburn and Jayson Torres and partner Crystal Guilmette of Auburn; his seven grandchildren, Ashlee, Kourtney, Isaac, Kathryn, Emily, Kimberly, and Alexis; and his four great-grandchildren, Saige, Jeramy, Chandler and Harper. He also leaves behind his two sisters, Gilda Theis of Nashville Tenn., Lorraine White and her husband Steve of Plymouth Mass., and his brother, James with his wife Lorraine of Weymouth Mass. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Diane in 2018.Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Wednesday July 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 70 Horton St., Lewiston, 784-4584.