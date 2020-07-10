You don’t have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of short films and breathtaking cinematography. All new for 2020 the event will feature eleven short films with nearly 2 hours of footage that will take you around the worlds waters. Film topics include wild rainbow trout in Alaska, giant brook trout in Labrador, giant trevally and Indo-Pacific permit in Oman and bull trout in the Canadian Rockies.

The event will be outdoors at Bald Mountain Camps on beautiful Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Capacity will be limited to 50 with two exclusive showings on Saturday, July 11th and Saturday, August 8th. Doors open at 6:30pm for hor d’oeuvres and cash bar, film starts at 7:30pm. The event will feature a raffle and silent auction offering art, gear, trips and more to support the efforts and programs of the Outdoor Heritage Museum. Tickets are $25.00 and includes hor d’ oeuvres. This is the second year the museum is hosting this popular event. Tickets available at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc or Online now at flyfilmfest.com If not sold out tickets will be available at the door for $30.00.

« Previous