Charges

Lewiston

• Adrian Matthews, 30, of 20 Highland Ave., Auburn, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 10:15 p.m. Thursday at that address.

• Anthony MacMullen, 35, listed as transient, on a charge of criminal trespass, 3:10 a.m. Friday on Prospect Avenue.

Auburn

• Travis Burley, 30, of 32 Hampshire St., on charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and violating conditions of release, 3:47 a.m. Friday at that address.

Androscoggin County

• Matthew Dunham, 50, of 39 Turner St., Buckfield, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on charges of driving while intoxicated and speeding, 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Hotel Road, Auburn.

• Morris Girard, 64, of 111 Hillside Estates, Greene, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic threatening, 9:30 a.m. Friday at that address.

