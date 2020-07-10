#422 MLS# 1458921 A Charming family retreat with two log sided homes, nestled on the shores of Beaver Mountain Lake with open level lawn to the water and 3.2 acres.Property features a sandy beach and swimming area, fabulous views, and a boat house for all your water toys. The 2 homes- 1 home is 3 season and 1 for year-round use have been well maintained. The 3 season home features updated tongue and groove pine, with 4 BR, 1 BA, an open concept living area with cathedral ceiling and a large porch with incredible views of the lake. The year-round home features 2 BR, 1 BA, a cozy living area and galley kitchen, a catwalk to a sweet little reading nook with views of the lake and a screen porch for that morning cup of coffee. A one bay garage under the year-round home and 2 detached garages above provide for plenty of toy or vehicle storage. The 3.6 acres runs all the way to Rt 4 with lots of room as a buffer yet nice main road access and also has frontage on Haley Brook. This home has been lovingly enjoyed and cared for generation after generation of the same family for over a half a century and is ready for new memories to be made and a lovely getaway to enjoy all the area has to offer! $575,000

25 and 27 Old County Road, Sandy River Plantation

