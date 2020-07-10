10k Results
1 Gurcan, Kendra 49:46
2 Zamboni, Amy 51:22
3 Johnson, Mark 57:35
4 Lukens, Robert 59:16
5 Travis, Samantha 1:00:22
6 Clark, Darren 1:00:29
7 Noyes, Dean 1:34:22
8 Brackett, Kelley 1:34:23
9 Newmyer, A.G. 1:40:03
10 Newmyer, Lucy 1:44:41
11 Newmyer, Rangeley 1:44:42
12 Mehrbach, Tara 1:44:43
5k Results
1 Hediger, David 29:31
2 Emerson, Kathy 30:09
3 Hediger, Amy 30:34
4 Andrews, Clay 30:53
5 Blohm, Ana 31:41
6 Shorette, Pennie 32:46
7 Jowett, Elle 33:04
8 Fisher, Carmen 35:38
9 Blohm, Edward 36:06
10 Nickerson, Jacob 36:55
11 Nickerson, Manja 37:06
12 Gurney, Allissa 37:21
13 Ellis, Danielle 37:21
14 Rogers, Kelly 37:56
15 Williams, Autumn Sky 37:49
16 Williams, Daxxtynn 38:10
17 Sigel, Maine 38:23
18 Blohm, Victoria 38:23
19 Panteledes, Paula 39:20
20 Bradley, Ellen 41:11
21 Sigel, Archer 45:20
22 Walsh, David 56:33
23 Walsh, Gavin 56:33
24 Zaniboni, Olivia 57:05
25 Brady, Meghan 57:05
26 Rogers, Ann 1:00:00
27 Manley, Ginny 1:00:00
28 Walsh, Sophie 1:00:46
29 Walsh, Jill 1:00:46
30 Rogers, Chip 1:01:32
31 Goff, Charlie 1:01:32
32 Ellinwood, Jeff 1:15:59
33 Copp, Connie 1:21:20
34 Ferguson, Kathy 1:21:20
35 Chase, Claire 1:21:20
Kids (Age 10 and Under) Winner:
Maine Sigel- 38:23
Most Patriotic:
Sophie Walsh
