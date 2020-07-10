Proudly Offering the Outdoor Heritage Museum & Rangeley History Museum

All Events are subject to change due to the pandemic, so please call ahead.

Outdoor Heritage Museum is located at the corner of Routes 4 & 17 in Oquossoc.

Museum is open 10-4pm Weds. – Sunday May-Oct.11th. Adults $5.00 Children 12 and under, active duty military and veterans are Free.

207-864-3091

Rangeley History Museum is Free of Charge and located on Main St. in Downtown Rangeley. 207-864-2333

Rangeley Lakes Historical Society 2020 Event Info

Rangeley History Museum

2472 Main Street, Rangeley

11:00am-2:00pm (Until further notice, this museum will be open on Saturdays Only in July and August due to the pandemic).

This beautiful little museum located in the center of town is housed in the old Rangeley Trust Co. and operated by the Rangeley Lakes Historical Society. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places and once served as the Town Office and Jail. The Jail cell is now an exhibit in the basement. The museum features town history including agricultural, railroad, steamship, business, and family history to name just a few of many subjects. In 2020 we will open new exhibits highlighting the Narrow-Gauge Railroad with a working G gauge model.

Vintage film, photos, 3D stereograph images, documents and antique artifacts all share the charming & colorful stories of old Rangeley and the surrounding townships. Admission is Free and Donations are Welcome

http://www.rangeleyhistoricalsociety.org

July 11, 2020

Expert Fly Tier Jim Dionne at Outdoor Heritage Museum

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

Come learn to tie Flies and explore proven techniques to tie better flies that catch fish with Expert Tier, Jim Dionne. Jim will share his expertise and will have some of his great flies available for purchase. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information

July 11 (Plus a 2nd Duplicate Event on August 8th)

Outdoor Heritage Museum hosts the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival.

You do not have to be an angler to enjoy this collection of short films and breathtaking cinematography. All new for 2020 the event will feature eleven short films with nearly 2 hours of footage that will take you around the world’s waters. Film topics include wild rainbow trout in Alaska, giant brook trout in Labrador, giant trevally and Indo-Pacific permit in Oman and bull trout in the Canadian Rockies. The event will be outdoors at Bald Mountain Camps on beautiful Mooselookmeguntic Lake. Capacity will be limited to 50 with two exclusive showings on Saturday, July 11th and Saturday, August 8th. Doors open at 6:30pm for hor d’oeuvres and cash bar, film starts at 7:30pm. The event will feature a raffle and silent auction offering art, gear, trips and more to support the efforts and programs of the Outdoor Heritage Museum. Tickets are $25.00 and includes hor d’ oeuvres. This is the second year the museum is hosting this popular event. Tickets available at the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc or Online now at flyfilmfest.com If not sold out tickets will be available at the door for $30.00.

July 24 at 6:30 pm

Historical Society Annual Meeting via Zoom Call

Open to all Members via emailed invitation & Guests are invited to call OHM for info to join us

Join the Board of Directors of RLHS for a brief meeting to elect officers and share the status and plans of your Historical Society.

August 15, 2020 9 to 4pm

Oquossoc Day, On the Grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum

10:00am-4:00pm

The Village of Oquossoc Celebrates! Over 35 Vendors will fill the grounds of the Outdoor Heritage Museum for an Annual Art, Crafts & Antique Show. Many other events take place throughout the day and around the village including a waterski show, “Sink the Bismarck” Seaplane event, First Responders Challenge Cup featuring Rangeley Boat Rowing races, kayak & blind canoe races! There will also be boat parade, food and more!! A great family fun day.

August 15, 2020

Fly Tier Scott Biron at Outdoor Heritage Museum

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

Join expert Fly Tier Scott Biron to learn his secrets and techniques for tying awesome flies that catch big Trout and Salmon! Call (207) 864-3091 for more information

September 5, 2020

Fly Tier Justin Crouse at Outdoor Heritage Museum

11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

Justin Crouse of Guide’s Choice Flies is an avid angler and superb tier of flies. He is a regular featured tier at Fly Fishing Shows and exhibitions throughout New England. Justin focuses on traditional patterns effective for Northern New England waters. He is extremely helpful and is happy to share tips and techniques with accomplished and novice tiers. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information

September 25, 2020

6th Annual Rangeley Regatta (TBD)

12:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Outdoor Heritage Museum, Corner of Rtes. 4 & 17, Oquossoc

The Rangeley Regatta features teams of students from Stratton, Kingfield, Strong, Phillips, Mt Blue, and Rangeley middle school in a fun day of learning and competition. The Rangeley Lakes Region Historical Society will host the 6th edition of the Rangeley Regatta at its Outdoor Heritage Museum and the nearby Oquossoc Cove on Rangeley Lake. Events include: Canoe Relay, Kayak Relay, Boys and Girls Crew style races in the museum’s fleet of classic Rangeley boats. Other events include Art, Poetry, Public Speaking, Outdoor Team Trivia, Fly Casting, Fly Tying, and boys & girls One Mile Road Race. Medals are awarded as well as points towards the Rangeley Regatta Cup. High schools from the central Maine also compete in all water events and then mentor and coach the Middle School Teams. Come cheer on these great kids. Call (207) 864-3091 for more information

