The Rangeley Lakes region is the ideal destination to enjoy the myriad outdoor activities and effortlessly maintain social distancing. Visitors have been coming to the Rangeley region for well over 100 years to “get away from it all” and revel in the vast wilderness of our lakes and mountains.

The list of activities is endless, but just a few of the things you can enjoy safely are hiking the miles of trails, including the famed Appalachian Trail, paddling on any of the hundreds of lakes, ponds and rivers and driving along the 36-mile National Scenic Byway and stopping to take in breathtaking views. You can spend hours searching for and observing wildlife – moose, loons, bald eagles, deer, red fox and more. Patience is required, but the stunning vision of these animals and birds in their natural habitats is well worth it. Be sure to bring your binoculars and camera! You will also want your camera to capture our many beautiful wildflowers, including our signature lupine.

The mountains frame numerous bodies of water – go paddling, swimming or just relax along the shore and take in the pristine views and savor the serenity. Be sure to visit the various waterfalls and gorges in the area, including some where you can take a dip and cool off in the crystal-clear water. Sunsets are legendary in the region and there are many spots to take in the magnificent hues as the sun disappears behind the mountains. Afterwards, get ready for the night sky, when countless stars seemingly dance before your eyes. Look for the Milky Way and, if you are lucky, catch a glimpse of the aurora borealis, or Northern Lights.

In these uncharted times, the Rangeley region has made it simple for you to enjoy the many great restaurants and shops. Enjoy evening dining al fresco at a number of local restaurants. Most restaurants are also offering curbside pickup and takeout, as are the grocery stores and other shops. For those who prefer to stay home but still enjoy the fabulous menus, take advantage of our local delivery service. Our local businesses take your safety – and that of our entire community – very seriously and have made it convenient for you to enjoy the amenities in whichever way you are most comfortable.

So, come visit the Rangeley Lakes region – relax, renew and enjoy all the area has to offer in a safe environment where social distancing comes naturally.

