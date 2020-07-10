The Rangeley Friends of the Arts will host an entertaining evening of personal storytelling on August 7 & 8, 2020, at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley, beginning at 7 PM. The event, entitled The Kitchen Table, is directed by Tim Straub.

This multi-media event comes with dual invitations: One to those wishing to tell their tales and another to those looking to listen to others tell their tales. First, if you are possibly interested in getting up and letting the world know about that time when you were there in that place doing that thing then you should contact Tim Straub at 864-9995, or email him at [email protected]

General Admission for The Kitchen Table is $15. Tickets will be available at the door beginning one hour before curtain, to allow our ushers to socially distance all attending groups, with a maximum of fifty. All COVID-19 State Guidelines will be followed; masks MUST be worn.

“This is entertainment, people, as it was long before the internet and its allure.” – Tim Straub.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org.