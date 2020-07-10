Hello There! My name is Erykah Condon and I am a new employee of the Rangeley Public Library! I was asked to write about some favorite books of mine that I might want to share with others and I just couldn’t wait! My favorite book series of all time would easily have to be Dan Brown’s “Robert Langdon” series. Many of you actually may know this series by one of its books in particular, The Da Vinci Code. They are fast paced, filled with ideas of religion and symbolism, action packed, edgy and dark, sometimes funny, and tell a beautiful story of humankind’s forever growing thirst for knowledge of the unknown. One of my favorite parts about these books that I always have to mention when I suggest them to people is the amount of work that goes into them. Every book is geographically accurate. The books give details and descriptions to locations and places so spot on you feel like you are there with every page turn (The beautiful modern and contemporary art museum Guggenheim Museum of Bilbao in Spain being one of those places). The work and detail put into these books, along with the gripping stories and amazing characters sure make it hard for me to put them down! “Momento Mori, Remember death. Even for those who wield great power, life is brief. There is only one way to triumph over death, and that is by making our lives masterpieces. We must seize every opportunity to show kindness and to love fully.” -Dan Brown’s Robert Langdon series book 5.

