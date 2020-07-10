The Rangeley Public Library is happy to once again be open to the public for checkout of materials as well as use of computers, printers, and other services. We are endeavoring to meet the needs of our community while also providing a healthy and safe environment. Therefore, we ask that all people over the age of two wear a face covering when entering the building. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the building, and staff members disinfect frequently-touched surfaces throughout the day. Until we hear definitively whether or not the COVID-19 virus readily transmits from surfaces, we will be quarantining returned materials for a week before allowing them to be checked out again. Since this means that new materials are taking an extra-long time to return to the shelves, and our new adult fiction titles get quickly depleted, we have ordered a greater number of new materials for July. We hope this will ensure a better selection of new materials for all patrons.

Materials currently on order for July:

Adult Fiction

Adult Nonfiction

Young Adult

Older Kids

Younger Kids

Audiobooks

DVDs

Book Groups

Book groups will meet via Zoom for the foreseeable future. Rangeley Readers Book Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 10:00 AM, and Adventure Book Group meets on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:00 PM. Please give us a call at 864-5529 or send us an email at [email protected] to be added to our email list so that we can send you an invitation to join our Zoom discussions.

For the month of July (7/15 and 7/29) while we wait for interlibrary loan service to resume, our book groups will have unique book discussions. Each participant is asked to come prepared to share a favorite book they have read recently. In August, with the van delivery service running once again, traditional book discussions will resume. Rangeley Readers will meet on August 19th to discuss The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. While this is a sequel to the wildly popular A Handmaid’s Tale, readers need not have read the first book in order to enjoy the sequel. Adventure Book Group will meet on August 26th to discuss The Sun is a Compass: My 4000 Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds by Caroline Van Hemert. Both books should be available for pick-up at the Rangeley Public Library by late July.

Children’s Activities

Based on current health concerns, we have decided not to offer the summer reading program for this year. However, we invite kids to stop by the library to pick up some interesting reading materials to take home. Also, the Library will be putting up Storywalks in the Rangeley Town Park. A Storywalk is designed to be read as you walk through the park. At the end of the Storywalk, there will be some fun activities designed to accompany each story.