The Rangeley Public Library is happy to once again be open to the public for checkout of materials as well as use of computers, printers, and other services. We are endeavoring to meet the needs of our community while also providing a healthy and safe environment. Therefore, we ask that all people over the age of two wear a face covering when entering the building. Hand sanitizer is readily available throughout the building, and staff members disinfect frequently-touched surfaces throughout the day. Until we hear definitively whether or not the COVID-19 virus readily transmits from surfaces, we will be quarantining returned materials for a week before allowing them to be checked out again. Since this means that new materials are taking an extra-long time to return to the shelves, and our new adult fiction titles get quickly depleted, we have ordered a greater number of new materials for July. We hope this will ensure a better selection of new materials for all patrons.
Materials currently on order for July:
Adult Fiction
Outsider (Kate Burkholder #12) by Linda Castillo
28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand
What You Wish For by Katherine Center
Friends & Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
The Lost & Found Bookshop by Susan Wiggs
Her Last Flight by Beatriz Williams
Muzzled (Andy Carpenter #21) by David Rosenfelt
The Persuasion (Eve Duncan #27) by Iris Johansen
Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia
The Last Flight by Julie Clark
The Black Swan of Paris by Karen Robards
Mrs. Lincoln’s Sisters by Jennifer Chiaverini
One Last Lie (Mike Bowditch #11) by Paul Doiron
500 Miles from You by Jenny Colgan
Daddy’s Girls by Danielle Steel
The Summer House by James Patterson & Brendan DuBois
Beach Read by Emily Henry
The Order (Gabriel Allon) by Daniel Silva
The Angel of Crows by Katherine Addison
A Walk Along the Beach by Debbie Macomber
The Swap by Robyn Harding
One Year of Ugly by Caroline MacKenzie
Sex & Vanity by Kevin Kwan
The Shadows by Alex North
Side Trip by Kerry Lonsdale
Home Before Dark by Riley Sager
The Prisoner’s Wife by Maggie Brookes
Don’t Make a Sound (Sawyer Brooks #1) by T.R. Ragan
Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh
A Girl from Nowhere (Firewall #1) by James Maxwell
The Distant Dead by Heather Young
The Key to Everything by Valerie Fraser Luesse
Bomber’s Moon (Joe Gunther #30) by Archer Mayor
The Color of Air by Gail Tsukiyama
Other People’s Pets by R.L. Maizes
Fast Girls by Elise Hooper
Members Only by Sameer Pandya
The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Adult Nonfiction
The People No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism by Thomas Frank
Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow by Nicholas Basbanes
Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All by Michael Shellenberger
150 Best New Cottage & Cabin Ideas by Francesc Zamora
Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election & the Battle for America’s Soul by A.J. Baime
Democracy, If We Can Keep It: The ACLU’s 100 Year Fight for Rights in America by Ellis Cose
City on Fire: The Fight for Hong Kong by Antony Dapiran
Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, & a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World by Robert Gates
Young Adult
Girl, Serpent, Thorn by Melissa Bashadoust
I Killed Zoe Spanos by Kit Frick
All These Monsters by Amy Tintera
Older Kids
We Dream of Space by Erin Entrada Kelly
Into the Clouds: The Race to Climb the World’s Most Dangerous Mountain by Tod Olson
Younger Kids
This Little Pup by Laura Bryant
One Little Bag: An Amazing Journey by Henry Cole
A Stopwatch from Grandpa by Loretta Garbutt
Little Bear’s Treasures by Stella Dreis
Audiobooks
A Spell for Trouble: An Enchanted Bay Mystery by Esme Addison
DVDs
Bloodshot
I Still Believe
Onward
The Postcard Killings
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Way Back
Book Groups
Book groups will meet via Zoom for the foreseeable future. Rangeley Readers Book Group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 10:00 AM, and Adventure Book Group meets on the last Wednesday of each month at 4:00 PM. Please give us a call at 864-5529 or send us an email at [email protected] to be added to our email list so that we can send you an invitation to join our Zoom discussions.
For the month of July (7/15 and 7/29) while we wait for interlibrary loan service to resume, our book groups will have unique book discussions. Each participant is asked to come prepared to share a favorite book they have read recently. In August, with the van delivery service running once again, traditional book discussions will resume. Rangeley Readers will meet on August 19th to discuss The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. While this is a sequel to the wildly popular A Handmaid’s Tale, readers need not have read the first book in order to enjoy the sequel. Adventure Book Group will meet on August 26th to discuss The Sun is a Compass: My 4000 Mile Journey into the Alaskan Wilds by Caroline Van Hemert. Both books should be available for pick-up at the Rangeley Public Library by late July.
Children’s Activities
Based on current health concerns, we have decided not to offer the summer reading program for this year. However, we invite kids to stop by the library to pick up some interesting reading materials to take home. Also, the Library will be putting up Storywalks in the Rangeley Town Park. A Storywalk is designed to be read as you walk through the park. At the end of the Storywalk, there will be some fun activities designed to accompany each story.
