100 Years Ago: 1920

Work was started yesterday on the grading of the grounds around the new city building in Auburn. Repairs and alterations have been started at the Auburn Public Library. Steps leading to the front terraces from Spring Street are being installed and changes are also to be made on the interior arrangement.

50 Years Ago: 1970

When the Auburn Community Band presents its concert Friday on the grounds of Auburn Central School, Robert Shepherd, assistant music director at Bates College, will direct. In case of rain the concert will be presented in the school’s auditorium.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“By next Friday, NYNEX Corp. will have completed computer software changes that will enable customers to reach any in-state number by dialing seven digits. For the past year Mainers have been subjected to an 11-digit system that includes the 1-207 toll indicator and area code. Customers in many areas already are operating under the seven-digit system. “In Portland, you can probably do it right now,” NYNEX spokesman Peter Kovach said Thursday. A lot of people are going to be happy to have to only dial seven numbers: Reversing its own decision of a year ago, the state Public Utilities Commision last March ordered the reduction to seven digits. The decision was prompted by complaints from Gov. Angus King and members of the public who found the longer number inconivement. “Indeed, support for the seven-digit approach and opposition to any requirement to dial 11 digits was overwhelming,” said the PUC, which solicited public opinion via newspaper columns and a call-in public hearing on cable television.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

