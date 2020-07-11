100 Years Ago: 1920

Although authorized by a special act of congress, Maine’s Centennial half-dollars designed and Intended as special souvenirs for distribution during the period of the celebration, have not arrived in Portland yet nor, it is understood, have they been coined. As for the cause for the non-arrival of the coins, and those who were to have charge of their distribution in Portland are at present without information as to whether they will be made and, if so when they will be available for circulation here. Weeks before the period of the Centennial Observation word came that the coins would be “run off” and plans for their sale in Maine had been arranged. The half dollars were to be placed with the banks and to be sold at $1 each, this method to bring the State of Maine treasury about $40,000. During this past week hundreds made demands upon the banks here for the coins, but were unable to procure them for reasons not known.

50 Years Ago: 1970

A cooking class for girls from 10 to 12 years of age will begin Wednesday morning at 9:30 at Pine Street, Lewiston, YWCA residence. The classes are being offered especially for girls in the Pine Street area, but all girls are welcome to attend. Miss Joanne Jacques will be the instructor.

25 Years Ago: 1995

It’s summer. Time for kids to play ball, fish, sail, swim and go out for ice cream, but some 80 fifth- and sixth-grade students are still in school because they want to be. They are attending one of two weeklong summer academy programs offered at Oxford Hills Technical School. The school has been offering summer academy for the past six years and the program has been filled to capacity since its inception. The Oxford Hills program is one of the oldest in the state, according to Ed Maroon, State Supervisor for the Gender Equity Division of Applied Technology in the Department of Education. He conducted a routine visit to the academy earlier this week. “This summer camp is going very well,” Maroon said. “The kids seem to be having a good time. They are having fun and learning about different types of careers offered through this school, and that is what it is all about.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

