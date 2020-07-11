Americans are obliged to stand, remove their hats, and put their right hands over their hearts when the nation’s flag passes before them in parade and when the National Anthem (the Star Spangled Banner) is played. That signifies that they respect all those who fought and sacrificed for the nation in the many years past.

“Taking a knee” is a sign of disrespect.

I don’t care what their gripe is, disrespecting the flag and National Anthem is not the way to show their displeasure.

We have a good country. If doubtful, live in another country and see how that works out.

My observation has been that professional athletes seem to be in the forefront of that sign of disrespect. God gave them the right musculo-skeletal and neurological make-up and a college scholarship provided a training opportunity which then later put them into a high income job for their athletic performance. If they failed to reach success, others convinced them it was due to a form of discrimination.

The media love to exploit that idea and magnify racial identities.

This country is not well-served by that inflammatory influence.

Thomas Shields, Auburn