EASTPORT — Two small airports in Maine are getting a boost from the federal government to make improvements.
Eastport Municipal Airport and Wiscasset Municipal Airport are set to receive a total of $545,000 through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program. The larger of the two grants is a $345,000 award to the Eastport airport to reconstruct more than 4,000 feet (1,220 meters) of existing runway and install other improvements.
The Wiscasset airport will receive the rest of the money for repairs to existing infrastructure.
Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said the grants will be helpful because “Maine airports are struggling to make ends meet given the sharp downtown in passenger traffic caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
