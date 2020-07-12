They checked into a hotel at Disney World on Wednesday to begin a lengthy stay inside the NBA bubble.

The Celtics have undergone testing for the coronavirus, were quarantined for a while after arriving, have practiced three times and are starting to find out what life is going to be like for at least seven weeks.

As the team prepares to restart the season on July 31, with the playoffs beginning Aug. 17, the Celtics are restricted to the Disney World campus, just like the other 21 teams that are on hand.

And while there have been complaints from players around the league about the food being served or the arrangements, the Celtics have not voiced any of those during media availabilities in recent days.

“We’re all in this together, so just make the most out of it, enjoy it,” said Jayson Tatum. “It’s something we’re going to remember the rest of our life. Make the most out of it, think positive.

“Everything’s not going to be perfect. Just enjoy each other’s company, that’s all I can say.”

Teams are practicing for a couple hours a day and there are meetings, but there is also a lot of idle time with nowhere to go.

The NBA has set up activities for players, such as golf, bowling, video games and card playing, to help keep them occupied.

“I saw where a lot of people were complaining about everything, but I feel like it’s amazing, man,” said center Enes Kanter. “I think the NBA is trying to do everything they can with food, rooms, everything. I think it’s perfect.

“The only thing we need to do is just focus on basketball, not worry about anything else. There’s so many people out there living way worse than what we’re living right now. I feel like we just should be grateful, thankful, and just go out and play basketball.”

The Celtics will play eight regular-season games in 14 days, then begin the postseason three days after that.

It is expected that the team will be at Disney World for seven weeks at least, and then more time will be added for each playoff round after the first one.

Tatum said the setup reminds him of when he was in high school playing in summer all-star tournaments around the country.

“I think it’s what I expected,” said Tatum. “It’s kind of like when I was in high school and I was at a McDonald’s All-American game or a Jordan Brand game. They have a players’ lounge, everybody’s in the hotel. You see all the guys from other teams.

“It’s kind of like I’m back in high school again. It’s cool. We’re going to be all right.”

Players said goodbye to their families last week, and now the connection is made between them via FaceTime. Tatum is away from his son, Deuce, who is 21/2 years old.

“It was tough,” said Tatum. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet. We’ve only been gone (a few) days, kind of like on a road trip. I’ve been able to FaceTime him a couple of times a day. I guess I’ve got to get used to it. It’s what we’re doing.”

Gordon Hayward’s wife, Robyn, is due to deliver their fourth child in September, and if the Celtics are still playing, he will be leaving the team for probably a week to join her in Indianapolis for the birth.

“For the guys who are married and older, I think it may be a bit more of an adjustment,” said Tatum. “I’m not married, but I have a kid and I’m still one of the youngest guys here. It’s an adjustment for everybody.

“We haven’t done this in a while. But it’s basketball. We can’t make any excuses. You have to have a positive attitude and a positive outcome.”

