As a Vietnam veteran, I am outraged that the nation’s commander-in-chief would turn his back on veterans. President Trump believes his friend, Vladimir Putin, instead of U.S. intelligence forces, on the bounties paid to the Taliban to kill our brothers. Trump does nothing about it.

Whose lives matter in Trump’s world?

How would he react if Putin would push the “red button”? I think he would hide his draft-dodging body in the White House bunker.

During the war, we veterans had each others’ backs. In Trump’s COVID-19 war, he turns his back. He does not deserve a salute from a veteran.

Trump will go down as the worst president in this nation’s history. That coward won’t get my Republican vote again.

Dan Hart, Auburn