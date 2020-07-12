DIXFIELD — Dirigo High School graduate Adrianna Belskis was named a winner in the 16th annual Arrive Alive Creative Contest sponsored by the Law Offices of Joe Bornstein. The contest asks students to come up with a creative message about the dangers of drinking and driving and/or distracted driving.

Belskis’ poem won first place for depicting how the decisions drivers make impact their lives as well as their family and friends. The Dixfield resident was honored among the top 20 winners statewide during a Zoom ceremony on June 25.

In addition to celebrating the winners, the law offices donated $50 per honorable mention winner to a library or food bank in each graduate’s hometown. A total of $5,050 was donated to 20 nonprofit organizations throughout Maine.

The Arrive Alive Creative Contest is open to graduating high school seniors in Maine who may enter a creative project of their choice. First-place winners receive a new laptop, second- and third-place winners receive a new iPad, and every student who enters receives fun prizes.

A complete set of rules and all past winning entries can be viewed online at www.arrivealivecreativecontest.com or on Facebook.

« Previous

Next »