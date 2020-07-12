BANGOR — Area students have been named to the spring dean’s list at Husson University. Students who make the list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Anson: Trent Richardson.

Auburn: Ruby T. Cote, Meghan Dube, Caitlin Star Johnson and Isabella Rose Peinado.

Bowdoinham: Emily Victoria Belanger.

Dixfield: Ashley Perreault and Willow M. Smith.

Gray: Danielle M. Fogg.

Greene: Ashley Taylor Blouin.

Lewiston: Marissa Nicole Adams, Nysa Chartier, Kelly A. Griffin, Abbie Michelle Howe, Chantel A. Howe, Madeline G. LeBlond and Mariah St. Pierre.

Livermore: Anneka M. Dubord.

Mechanic Falls: Cody Philip Kalinka.

Mexico: Alexandria Jacqueline Durland.

Monmouth: Kayla E. Brooks and Deni M. Federico.

Naples: Christina Marie Engstrom.

New Gloucester: Alexa Chelsea Thayer.

Norway: Nicholas Scott Buffington.

Oxford: Cora Caitlin Hooker.

Poland: Taylor Y. Cailler.

Poland: Robert Cleaves.

Rangeley: Leonardo J. Perez.

Raymond: Delaney Kay Ennis and Kora Lynn Hunter.

Rumford: Hailey F. Akers.

South Paris: Jarrod A. Taylor.

Topsham: Cade Allan Charron.

Turner: Timothy Albert and Levi Scott Craig.

Winthrop: Alec Jean Brown, Madison Rose Moore and Sarah M. Spahr.

« Previous

Next »