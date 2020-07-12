BANGOR — Area students have been named to the spring honors list at Husson University. Students who make the list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.
Auburn: Lillian Gabrielle Bosse and Leighton E. Girardin.
Bowdoin: Karley L. McCourt.
Farmington: Destiny Frances Smith.
Gray: Scott R. Boynton and Jaley Marie Martin.
Jay: Mason C. Shink.
Kingfield: Abigayle Brackley.
Lewiston: Sierra Ashley Connor-Schade, Meagan E. Gosselin, Deko Abukar Hassan, Caroline E. Johnson, Edward W. Turgeon, Matthew Edward Verrill and Rhegan Ann Wailus.
Mexico: Leigha M. Carrier and KyLee J. Pelletier.
Monmouth: Avery Michael Pomerleau.
Naples: Brandon David Grover.
New Gloucester: Justice Bowie and Tanner H. Mann.
New Sharon: Kristen A. Davis.
Otisfield: Jason Paradis.
Poland: Shawn A. Suominen.
Readfield: Olivia Louise Plourde.
Rumford: Alexys Nichole Duguay.
Sabattus: Julia Linda Ahlberg, Sara Jasmine Noel and Mercedes Victoria Pease.
Topsham: Jared Douglas Walpole Balser and Tanner B. Greenleaf.
West Paris: Parker James LaFrance.
Winthrop: Emily D. Harwood and Spencer Thomas Steele.
