BANGOR — Area students have been named to the spring president’s list at Husson University. Students who make the list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Albany: Ani Inman. Anson: Lacey Lynn Clark. Auburn: Tyler Johnathan Morin, Bhakti Y. Patel, Reece N. Rodrigue and Abby B. Roy. Bridgton: Casey Lynn Heath. Brownfield: Nicole M. Bodeau. Buckfield: Courtney Reba Keough and Samantha Mae Strout. Canton: Kaicey Marie Conant. Farmington: Abigail Barbara McCarthy. Gray: Jessica Marie Burnell, Nicholas Joseph Chandler, Brianna Marie Fortin, Bryce Mitchell Hayman, Eliza Nicole Larrivee, Erica Larrivee and Mikaela Ann Ryan. Greene: Marcos G. Argueta Guevara. Hebron: Meredith F. Mathieu. Jay: Mikenzie A. Parker, Alexa R. Perkins, HaiLee J. Perkins, Corey A. Rogers, Kimberly G. Seitz and Brady Walp. Lewiston: Derek J. Foy, Amanda Lynn Marquis, Mason Gene Morin, Abigail Marguerite Pleau, Garrett Poussard and Kaitlyn G. Taylor. Lisbon Falls: Peyton E. Gosselin, Kaitland Madison Little, Charlotte Marie Mooney, Breeann C. Sautter and Mikella Kipri Steele. Litchfield: Edward Connors. Livermore: Brandon Daniel Anctil. Lovell: Tucker A. Buzzell. Mason Township: Jarrett T. Bean. Mechanic Falls: Kylie Grace Nielsen. Mt. Vernon: Erin K. Bonenfant and Michael A. Morales. North Bridgton: Thomas W. Kugelman. Oxford: Evin James Cameron. Rumford: Jon-Thomas David Greene and Keziah M. Hartzell. Sabattus: Sydney Marjorie Drew. South Paris: Colbielyn Joan Donovan. Sumner: Madison L. Porter. Temple: Ethan W. Hunt. Turner: Kassie Lee Murch and Mariah A. Treadwell. Wayne: Grace Mary Bachelder and Amber Ridlon. Winthrop: Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, Natasha Renae Lavigne, Olivia G. SiMonson, Shie Aubrie Smith and Emily Jean St. Pierre.

