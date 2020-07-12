BRUNSWICK — A Brunswick man was arrested Saturday after allegedly swinging a hatchet at another man during a fight in a Walmart parking lot.

Robert W. McKenney Jr., 24, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and violating conditions of release and is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail.

Officers responded to the scene at approximately 12:15 p.m., for a report of a fight in progress with one participant armed. When officers arrived, McKenney had fled on foot, said police. The hatchet was left behind. The victim, age 22 and also a Brunswick resident, was not injured but his pants were ripped from a swing of the hatchet, police reported.

McKenney was apprehended in a nearby neighborhood and arrested without incident at approximately 1:15 p.m. Brunswick police were assisted by Topsham Police Department and two Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputies, who set up a perimeter while Brunswick’s K-9 Team began a tracking operation.

This story will be updated.

