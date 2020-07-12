If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be eligible for a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We only had a handful of people who correctly identified last week’s mystery photo of Nick Knowlton’s microphone under the memorial bench in honor of the “Rock and Roll Legend” located near the corner of College and Little Streets in Lewiston’s Pettingill School Park. Our winner, Stephanie Cote, of Lewiston, went to school at Pettingill and her son was in the last class to attend the school before it was torn down and turned into a park where she often walks her dog. When she noticed the microphone and mnade the connection she was reminded of “back in the day” when she and her friends went dancing at the Ramada Inn and listened to Knowlton sing and entertain the crowd. Many who entered the contest shared fond memories of Knowlton who helped organize, mc, and perform at the Liberty, Balloon, and many other festivals and philanthropic events he so eagerly donated his time and talent to.

