Androscoggin County

• Elizabeth Gilbert, 55, of Portland, on charges of criminal trespassing, creating a police standoff, interfering with police and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 9:01 p.m. Saturday, on Allen Pond Road in Greene.

• Daniel Bulick, 32, of Lisbon Falls, on charges of aggravated assault and violating conditions of release, 11:17 p.m. Saturday, at 646 Lisbon St.

Auburn

• Cameron Libby, 26, of Auburn, on charges of domestic violence assault, burglary, assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and criminal mischief, 9:41 p.m. Saturday, at 250 7th St.

• Jacqueline Eagan, 46, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 5:52 p.m. Sunday,at 100 Mount Auburn Ave.

Lewiston

• Sandra Landry, 50, of Hebron, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, at Poirier’s Market.

• Ronnie Clark, 41, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:46 a.m. Monday, in Lewiston.

• Jeffrey Hutchinson, 53, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after suspension, 1 p.m. Sunday, at 55 Martin Drive.

