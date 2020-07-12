Sunday

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria

12 p.m. — Fox: NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m. — NBC: IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart , Wis.

1:45 p.m. — CBSSN: GT World Challenge America: Race 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.

2:30 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State Sanitizer 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.

BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

6 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio

GOLF

1 p.m. —GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

3 p.m. — NBC: American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.

10 p.m. — GOLF: American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. —FS1: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!

RODEO

1:30 p.m. — CBS: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m. —NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

9 a.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

9:10 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

11 a.m. —NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton

11 a.m. — ESPN: Serie A: SPAL at Genoa

11:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham

1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Bologna at Parma

1:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth

5 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC

8 p.m. —ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

10:30 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3

12 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

4 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

8 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

