Sunday
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
9:05 a.m. — ESPN: Formula One: The Styrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria
12 p.m. — Fox: NHRA: The E3 Spark Plugs Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
12:30 p.m. — NBC: IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart , Wis.
1:45 p.m. — CBSSN: GT World Challenge America: Race 2, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
2:30 p.m. — FS1: NASCAR Cup Series: The Quaker State Sanitizer 400, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, Ky.
BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Red Scare vs. Golden Eagles, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
6 p.m. — ESPN: TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Sideline Cancer, Semifinal, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio
12:30 p.m. — NBC: IndyCar: The REV Group Grand Prix, Road America Race 2, Elkhart , Wis.
GOLF
1 p.m. —GOLF: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m. — CBS: PGA Tour Golf: The Workday Charity Open, Final Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m. — NBC: American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev.
10 p.m. — GOLF: American Century Championship Golf: Final Round, Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, Stateline, Nev. (taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m. —FS1: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m. — FS2: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m. — NBCSN: Trackside Live!
RODEO
1:30 p.m. — CBS: PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Sioux Falls, S.D.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m. —NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton
9 a.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:10 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
11 a.m. —NBCSN: Premier League: Everton at Wolverhampton
11 a.m. — ESPN: Serie A: SPAL at Genoa
11:25 a.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Arsenal at Tottenham
1:25 p.m. — ESPN: Serie A: Bologna at Parma
1:55 p.m. — NBCSN: Premier League: Leicester City at Bournemouth
5 p.m. — ESPN2: USL: Pittsburgh at Louisville City FC
8 p.m. —ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m. — ESPN: MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m. — CBSSN: NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington vs. Houston, Qualification Round, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah (taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m. — TENNIS: The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1: Semifinals & Final, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 3
12 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orlando vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
4 p.m. — CBSSN: WTT: Chicago vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
8 p.m. — ESPN2: WTT: Orange County vs. San Diego, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, July 12, 2020
-
Arts & Entertainment
New exhibition, old sites tell Maine’s Black history
-
Maine
Stolen documents show Maine police unit shifted focus from terrorism to routine crimes
-
Maine
Teenagers lead the way in Black Lives Matter movement
-
Varsity Maine
Male Athlete of the Year: Zach Maturo, Bonny Eagle