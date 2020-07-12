I am writing in support of school resource officers in the Lewiston School Department.
I am a 6th grade teacher at McMahon School in Lewiston. The Lewiston Police Department has always done a great job sending caring officers to our schools. These officers have made some great connections with our students. I have personally seen students look to these officers for support or guidance. This support or guidance wouldn’t be there if the officers were not there. These are students who have had either no history with police or whose families have had many run-ins with the police.
These officers want to make positive connections with students. In my opinion, they are needed in our schools.
Tim Smith, Lewiston
