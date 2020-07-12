The Lewiston High School girls soccer team has started practices at the high school following social distancing guidelines. In this drill each athlete, confined to a lane, runs down the field and back again. Nadia Roy, left, and Emily Bilodeau set the pace. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Cait Fitzgerald operates her photography business, Cait Bourgault Photography, out of her home in Norway. The only way she can access the internet is through a satellite dish, which is both expensive and slow. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
The satellite dish at Cait Fitzgerald's home, where she operates her photography business, had to be installed in the middle of her lawn in order to pick up a signal. The dish was the only option Fitzgerald and her husband had for connecting to the internet. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Steve Webster, from Webster Tree Services in Auburn, lowers a branch he just cut off a 100-year-old pine tree Monday afternoon for a resident on Mountain Avenue in Lewiston. The tree was diseased and losing large branches that led the homeowner to have it taken down before it damaged their house or hurt someone. Visit sunjournal.com to watch a video of the cutting and a spin around the area. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Dylan Grealish, left, and Jackson Corey react as Grealish just misses a hole-in-one at Tabers Minature Golf Course in Auburn on Monday night. They were playing in the junior division on the first of six weekly golf league tournaments that culminates on Aug. 16 with the Maine Mini Golf Open. Top finishers in each division receive prizes. Anyone can still sign up for the league, tournament or to just come and play any Monday night by emailing [email protected] or visit the golf shack at Tabers. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Ian Brownlie talks to Charlie, his 16-year-old female blue-and-gold macaw, as he takes an evening stroll Tuesday night down Central Avenue in Lewiston with his wife and daughter. Charlie is a rescue bird that the family has had for two years and is solidly part of the flock now. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A man has his umbrella turned inside out by a gust of wind Wednesday as he battles a driving rain while walking down Pine Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Remington Utecht, 4, runs like the wind with a small parachute behind him in the Norway Savings Bank Arena parking lot on Thursday evening. Little brother Wesley tries to catch up. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Phil Deschaine works on a yarn necklace in his home in Lewiston on Friday. Deschaine who is blind as a result of a pituitary tumor on his brain has acromegaly, or giantism, which causes continued growth throughout an adult's lifetime. He began making these braided necklaces in March, when his usual activities in the community were eliminated due to businesses being shut down. He gives his work away to neighbors, friends family and passersby, often taking a necklace he is wearing off to give to someone who complimented it. Many of the necklaces have themes, including a lot of red white and blue patriotic pieces, sports team colors and even one featuring his interpretation of the coronavirus. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Kathleen Montejo points to the stack of bins full of completed absentee ballots in the former jail on the first floor of Leiwsont City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Susan Turcotte cleans the voting stations after every voter exits the station. Turcotte is a temporrary city clerk staff for the City of Lewiston to help out during the election. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
Judy Florenz, left, Russ Florenz and Jill Rathbun work together on a weekly weeding project at the McLaughlin Garden in South Paris. The volunteer group, which welcomes "all comers" meets on Friday mornings from 8-12pm. Although, Russ says, "We never make it to 12." The group provides instruction on weed identification. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal
A thick fog rolls into Maquoit Bay as the tide flows out from Flying Point in Freeport Thursday night, July 9, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Sean Lefort, 17, fishes in the Androscoggin River in Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston with his father, Brian, right, on Wednesday morning. Sean says he loves to fish because it makes him feel like he is part of nature, like a "falcon searching for prey." The two took advantage of the relatively clear skies in the morning to get some fishing done before the rain. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal